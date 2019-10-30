School gripped with grief over murders of 3 Deer Park siblings

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents were worried about the well-being of their children at Deer Park Elementary School Wednesday, just a day after two of their classmates were killed.Tuesday morning, the bodies of 9-year-old Eleanor Auzenne and 7-year-old Lincoln Auzenne were found inside their home in the 1400 block of New Orleans Street.Police said the children had been shot to death by their 39-year-old mother, Ashley Auzenne, who also killed 11-year-old Parrish Auzenne. She was going through a divorce with her children's father.Deer Park Elementary parent Chris Pierce described the children as smart and loving.Their grandfather, Murvin Auzenne, who spoke with Eyewitness News by phone, also remembered the children fondly."Each was unique in all kinds of amazing ways," Murvin said. "They were talented, they were smart, doing well in school. They were loving."A family member asked police to do a welfare check on the family Tuesday, and that is when police made the gruesome discovery.Investigators say a gun was found inside the home.