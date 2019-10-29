Mother and her 3 children found dead inside Deer Park home

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a mother and her three children were found dead inside a Deer Park home.

Deer Park police were called to the home in the 1400 block of New Orleans Street around 8:44 a.m. Tuesday.

A family member asked police to do a welfare check on the family, which led to the discovery of the bodies.

Police found 39-year-old Ashley Auzenne, 11-year-old Parrish Auzenne, 9-year-old Eleanor Auzenne, and 7-year-old Lincoln Auzenne all shot to death on the floor.

Investigators say a gun was found inside the home.

