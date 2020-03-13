Ted Oberg Investigates

Students face digital divide as schools consider online learning

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Amid concerns over COVID-19 spreading in the community, area colleges and universities have moved to online instruction for the rest of the month or school year. Some K-12 public schools in the Houston area are considering online remote learning if long-term closures extend beyond the end of the month.

Schools that turn to online instruction could be a challenge for some students who don't have reliable access to that technology.

RELATED: School closures amid COVID-19 concerns hinder food access for children

Statewide, 28 percent of households in Texas don't have high-speed internet access that allows video streaming.

On Thursday, Fort Bend ISD announced it is suspending classes through March 30 and is already planning ahead to consider what steps to take if classes need to be cancelled for the remainder of the year.

"The district is prepared to support students without access to technology in a number of ways based on the individuals needs of the student and household," Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Charles Dupre said in a video message to parents.

INTERACTIVE: Use the map below to see how many Texas households are without high-speed internet access within the boundaries of each school district

The darker the area, the fewer households have high-speed internet access. Roll over or click on a school district to see the percentage of households within district boundaries that do not have computers or high-speed internet access.

On a mobile device? Click here.

"During the week of March 16, essential staff will return to work and continue preparation so that we can be begin online instruction for all students in the future if an extended closure becomes warranted," Dupre said in Thursday's video. "This was not an easy decision because I understand the impact our actions have on members of our FBISD family and I know some of you will not agree with my decision, but just as we are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment when school is in session, we are dedicated to protecting our students and staff in times of uncertainty."

RELATED: Here's the full list of school closings

At Fort Bend ISD, nearly 15 percent of households within the school district's boundaries don't have high-speed internet access that allows video streaming, and nearly two percent of households don't have a computer, according to federal American Community Survey, U.S. Census Bureau data.

More than 180,000 households within Houston ISD's boundaries don't have a computer. About 38 percent of households don't have broadband.

Houston ISD has postponed classes through March 30. HISD Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan said last week that if COVID-19 continues to spread, she will be ready to provide services to students, including the possibility of distance learning, where students can utilize laptops and learn online.

"Every high school student in our district has access to their own personal laptop device, so we're looking at plans for elementary and middle school students," she said.

For the latest investigations, follow Ted on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a tip for Ted Oberg? A problem to solve? Get in touch with us on our tip page, or send a tip below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
Related topics:
educationhoustonfort bend countyted oberg investigateshouston isdfort bend isdeducationinternetschoolscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
COVID-19 connection to 5-year high homicide rate
Texas A&M furious as top PhDs sidelined during COVID-19
Areas that need it see no COVID-related air improvement
Texas COVID-19 testing among worst in nation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Show More
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
More TOP STORIES News