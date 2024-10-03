Student and bus driver hurt in crash involving Columbia-Brazoria ISD school bus, district says

BRAZORIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a Columbia-Brazoria ISD school bus. A student and the bus driver were transported to area hospitals via LifeFlight, according to the school district.

SkyEye flew over the scene on Highway 36 at Country Road 353 on Thursday morning.

Video shows the aftermath of what appears to be a crash between a school bus and a dump truck.

According to CBISD, there were 21 high school students and one driver on the bus at the time of the crash.

"All other students were evaluated and have been released to their parents or are on their way to school at this time," CBISD said in a statement.

TxDOT said the school bus collided with the truck, which was delivering product for road construction on Highway 36. The dump truck driver was reportedly not injured.

Further details about what exactly led up to the crash were not immediately released.

