Barker-Cypress crash involving school bus leaves at least 1 dead, but no kids hurt, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person has died after crashing with a school bus with three kids on board in northwest Harris County on Tuesday afternoon.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened at about 1:20 p.m. at Barker Cypress and Queenston.

Gonzalez said an adult occupant of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but HCSO later updated that the incident involved a fatality.

The children on the bus during the crash were not hurt, the sheriff said.

Cy-Fair ISD sent ABC13 the following statement on the incident involving one of their school buses:

"Yes, a CFISD bus was involved in an accident (Tuesday) afternoon at Queenston/Barker Cypress. Neither the bus driver nor the students sustained any injuries."

Deputies said traffic units were responding to the scene, though it's unclear what led up to the crash.

Deputies closed off southbound lanes in the 11900 block of Barker Cypress as they investigate.

ABC13 has a crew at the scene working to find out more.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.