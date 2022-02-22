woman killed

Man arrested and charged in murder of Houston 18-year-old who went missing on Feb. 6

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the murder of 18-year-old Houston woman Sara Goodwin, who had been missing since early February.

Henry David Cossette is accused of strangling Goodwin before dismembering her body and hiding the remains. Police say Cossette then burned down his house to try to die by suicide.

Goodwin was last seen on Feb. 6 near the 8600 block of S. Course Drive and Bissonnet in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, that was the same day Goodwin was killed.

Nearly two weeks later, on Saturday, Feb. 19, Houston police officers and the Houston Fire Department responded to a fire intentionally set inside an apartment at the address where Goodwin was last seen.

Investigators say Cossette was found inside the apartment and admitted to killing Goodwin before leaving her body in the 1800 block of Fellows Road, about 15 minutes away.

Goodwin's body has been recovered.

Cossette is charged with murder, arson and tampering/fabricating evidence.
