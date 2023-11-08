Shelter-in-place issued for residents in 3 counties amid large plant fire burning in Shepherd, TX

SHEPHERD, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple fire agencies have been called to a large plant fire burning on FM 1127 in Shepherd, Texas, in San Jacinto County. Residents within a one-mile radius should shelter in place, officials said.

ABC13 has several crews at the scene. Watch live continuing coverage on ABC13's 24/7 streaming channel in the video player above.

The San Jacinto County Precinct 2 Constable posted photos of the thick, black smoke coming from the area at about 8:45 a.m.

According to the constable, this is happening at a petroleum processing plant, named Sound Resource Solutions.

The San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management said a private school located along FM 1127 has been safely evacuated.

Shepherd ISD sent the following statement following the evacuation:

"Shepherd ISD is monitoring the situation with the Chemical Plant Fire on 1127. At this time, all of our students are safe. We are in contact with local officials and first responders. We will provide updates as we receive them. You can also follow the Precinct 2 Constable San Jacinto County Facebook page for updated information."

Polk County Emergency Management officials also issued a shelter in place in the community, saying "residents along US Hwy 59 from Goodrich to Leggett shelter in place and turn off HVAC systems in homes and businesses immediately."

Polk County officials added the effects of the chemical in the air are unknown.

The Texas Department of Transportation said US-59 remains closed from FM 1988 to Exit 451B as crews work to put out the fire. Detours include Exit 451B in Shepherd and FM 1988 in Polk County.