Class of 2021 students offered free tuition at San Jac College thanks to private donation

The school says its new "21Forward" scholarship is a gift to the class of 2021. Students' entire tuitions are being paid by a generous private donation.
It's a three-year scholarship, so students may attend full- or part-time with a six-credit hour minimum.
You can earn an associate degree or workforce certificate with the scholarship, but there are a few eligibility requirements.
Congratulations to all 2021 high school grads! You have made it through a difficult year, and San Jacinto College has created a special scholarship just for you. Visit https://t.co/tkLGNTTZA4 for all the details! #sjcfall21 #21forward #txcollege #htx #scholarships pic.twitter.com/ipMMUxKg2r— San Jacinto College (@SanJacCollege) May 31, 2021
Eligible students must have graduated from high school during the 2020-2021 academic year. The school says students must begin San Jac classes in the fall 2021 semester.
Students also must live in the San Jac taxing district upon graduating high school, including the following school districts and schools:
Channelview ISD
- Channelview High School
- Endeavor Alternative School
Deer Park ISD
- Deer Park High School
Galena Park ISD
- Galena Park High School
- North Shore High School
- Early College High School
LaPorte ISD
- LaPorte High School
- Viola DeWalt High School
Pasadena ISD
- Career & Technical High School
- Dobie High School
- Pasadena High School
- Pasadena Memorial High School
- Sam Rayburn High School
- South Houston High School
- Tegeler Career Center
Sheldon ISD
- CE King High School
Homeschool, private school and GED graduates are also eligible for the scholarship.
Students can find more details about the scholarship opportunity and how to apply at sanjac.edu/21forward.
