Class of 2021 students offered free tuition at San Jac College thanks to private donation

Congratulations to all 2021 high school grads! You have made it through a difficult year, and San Jacinto College has created a special scholarship just for you. Visit https://t.co/tkLGNTTZA4 for all the details! #sjcfall21 #21forward #txcollege #htx #scholarships pic.twitter.com/ipMMUxKg2r — San Jacinto College (@SanJacCollege) May 31, 2021

Channelview High School

Endeavor Alternative School

Deer Park High School

Galena Park High School

North Shore High School

Early College High School

LaPorte High School

Viola DeWalt High School

Career & Technical High School

Dobie High School

Pasadena High School

Pasadena Memorial High School

Sam Rayburn High School

South Houston High School

Tegeler Career Center

CE King High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have a kid graduating high school this year, they can get a degree for free at San Jacinto College.The school says its new "21Forward" scholarship is a gift to the class of 2021. Students' entire tuitions are being paid by a generous private donation.It's a three-year scholarship, so students may attend full- or part-time with a six-credit hour minimum.You can earn an associate degree or workforce certificate with the scholarship, but there are a few eligibility requirements.Eligible students must have graduated from high school during the 2020-2021 academic year. The school says students must begin San Jac classes in the fall 2021 semester.Students also must live in the San Jac taxing district upon graduating high school, including the following school districts and schools:Homeschool, private school and GED graduates are also eligible for the scholarship.Students can find more details about the scholarship opportunity and how to apply at sanjac.edu/21forward.