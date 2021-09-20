beer

Samuel Adams' new beer is so strong it's illegal in 15 states

Samuel Adams is launching a new, limited-edition beer, and it packs such a potent punch that it's illegal in 15 states.

The brewer releases a new version of its Utopias brand every two years, and the 12th edition will be on shelves starting Oct. 11. Luckily for Texas, the state is not on the list of places in which the beer is illegal in.

Utopias are illegal in 15 states because they contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of typical US brews. The states unable to join in on the fun are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

But even in places where the brew can be sold, it might still be difficult to get your hands on it. Samuel Adams only brews around 13,000 bottles of Utopias every two years, according to its website. And it's expensive. The suggested retail price is $240 for a 25.4-ounce bottle.

"We pioneered the barrel-aging and blending process of Utopias almost 30 years ago and continue that time-honored tradition today," Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams, said in a statement.

Utopias were first introduced in 2002 and have increased in price over the years. The 2017 version cost $199, and 2019's cost $10 more than that. This year's version is also notable as it is finished with 2,000 pounds of cherries, with some batches having been aged for up to 24 years in a variety of barrels.

Samuel Adams was the official beer of Inspiration4, the first fully civilian tourism mission to space that returned from orbit Saturday. The mission served as a fundraiser for children's cancer hospital St. Judes, and a Utopia bottle signed by Koch and Inspiration4 crew members will be up for bid at the hospital's upcoming charity auction.

