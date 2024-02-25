4 men accused of stealing $675,000 worth of beer at warehouse in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is in jail and three others are wanted by police after they were accused of stealing $675,000 worth of beer.

The beer was taken from the Jaguar Transport warehouse in northeast Houston.

Christopher Gray was charged with theft and engaging in criminal activity.

The theft appears to have begun in 2022, when Gray was working for a third-party trucking company that was hired to transport beer from the warehouse.

In 2023, police say three warehouse employees started hiring him to move expired beer to another warehouse and to several clubs. The beer was supposed to be returned to the manufacturer to be destroyed.

That year, police say all four men stole 375 pallets of beer worth a combined $675,000.

The theft wasn't discovered until July of that year, when Gray allegedly returned to the warehouse and threatened to shoot it up, accusing his co-defendants of getting him fired from his trucking job.

Prosecutors say he then reported the theft to warehouse staff.

Police stopped him from driving a stolen truck, which they say was used to steal the beer in September.

Charges weren't filed until February.

Gray was in court Thursday and was given a $75,000 bond.

