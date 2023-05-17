17-year-old accused of threatening student with gun during fight at Sam Houston HS, records state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old has been charged after he allegedly took a gun to Sam Houston High School and threatened to shoot another student, according to court records.

Juan Pablo Rivera, who is charged with carrying a prohibited weapon, appeared in probable cause court Wednesday morning. According to details revealed in court, officers responded to the school on the day before after a call was made about two students arguing in the hallway.

The witness at the scene told police that Rivera threatened to shoot him with a weapon. As officers tried to search Rivera, he fled on foot. He was eventually caught, and officers recovered a 9mm pistol in his jacket, according to court information.

When Rivera was questioned, he told officers he had a gun during the initial incident with the witness.

HISD also shared the following statement with parents:

This is an important message for Sam Houston MSTC parents and students from Principal Diego Linares.



Please be advised that today a gun was found on campus. No students were harmed, and we immediately notified the HISD Police Department. The weapon has been confiscated. We take these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our absolute top priority.



Records show Rivera's bond was set at $50,000.

This is the second incident at Sam Houston High School in the last month. On April 26, HISD sent a release that a student had been found with a weapon on campus, but no one was injured.

