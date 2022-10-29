Hulu's 'The Hair Tales' visits H-town to celebrate the uniqueness of Black hair

'The Hair Tales' on Hulu has Tracee Ellis Ross interviewing Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae and more to explore Black women's relationship to their curls.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's homecoming weekend for Texas Southern University, so Hulu sent a team from their new series about Black hair to help some women get ready!

The event at Salon Meyerland treated women to hair styling, makeup, manicures, and more!

The goal was to bring "The Hair Tales" to Houston.

The series by Oprah Winfrey and Tracee Ellis Ross celebrates the uniqueness of Black hair and explores the journey to self-love and acceptance. It also digs into universal themes like identity, beauty, and humanity.

"We have been through a lot when it comes to our hair. Identifying what we are and who we are through our hair. We are at a place now, culturally, where we can express ourselves through our hair and not allow anybody to tell us any different," Julia Stanford, a hair stylist, said.

"It seems like it's just a conversation about hair, but it's really not. For us, as Black women, it's really tied to our identity, beauty, and culture. It's a huge part of who we are," Jameela Jackson, a marketing director, said.

The Hair Tales is streaming on Hulu. Disney is the parent company of that streaming service and ABC13.

