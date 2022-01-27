body found

'We're all concerned about his mental health': Attorney of man questioned in father's death speaks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The attorney of 26-year-old Ryan Smith, who led police on a manhunt and was being sought for questioning in his father's death, said his main concern is his client's mental health.

"His family and friends all know this isn't the Ryan Smith we know," attorney Ralph Manginello said. "We are all concerned about his mental health and want him to get some health."

The bizarre chain of events started over the weekend, when Smith's mother called police saying her son left and went looking for guns, talking about killing himself.

A couple hours later Smith was arrested, charged with robbing two people, stabbing a Houston police K-9, and evading arrest. A family member paid his $50,000 bond.

"I can't comment on that, other than say his family loves him, cares about him, and was just trying to help him at the time," Manginello said.

Once Smith bonded out, he went to stay at his father's house in the Memorial area, according to police. Family members were concerned when they didn't hear from him so they checked the home on Monday and so did police, but nothing was found.

Police spotted Smith in his father's pick-up truck nearby, with the lights on. That's when he drove off and led officers on a chase. According to police he ditched the truck and took off on foot near Memorial Park.

Meanwhile, police searched the house in the Memorial area a second time early Tuesday and found his father's body in the garage.

Several hours later, the manhunt for Smith ended when he was found walking on Highway 159 in Austin County and arrested.

Smith was held without bond on his charges and brought in for questioning about his father. Houston police are waiting for an autopsy until any further charges.

"He has rights. His family and his friends care about him, and we just want to get him help," Manginello said.

Manginello said Smith spoke to investigators without him present, which he is concerned about because of his mental health.

"As you know, a representative person, can't be asked questions unless their attorney is there. So it's concerning, yes," Manginello said.

ABC13 reached out to Houston police for a comment. A spokesperson said because it's an ongoing investigation, they can't comment further.

