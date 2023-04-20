Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' film fatal shooting

Criminal charges are being dropped against Alec Baldwin in connection to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Haylna Hutchins on a film set in 2021, ABC News is reporting.

Baldwin was facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the fatal discharge of a weapon while the actor was rehearsing on the New Mexico set of "Rust" in October 2021. Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," said attorneys for Alec Baldwin, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro in a statement to the media.

New Mexico prosecutors have not yet commented on the decision.

The news about the charges is coming out even as filming on "Rust" is resuming Thursday, this time in Montana.

Lawyers say the production will continue without the use of working weapons and any form of ammunition.

The original production in New Mexico was paused in 2021 after the fatal incident.

Hutchins' widower, Matthew, will now serve as an executive producer of the film.

Baldwin will continue to be involved as both an actor and producer.

Filming is restarting at the Yellowstone Film Ranch.

The production company finalized a settlement last month with New Mexico workplace safety regulators over "serious" violations, agreeing to a $100,000 fine to resolve a scathing safety review that detailed unheeded complaints and misfires on set before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed in October 2021.

Plans to resume filming were outlined last year by widower Matthew Hutchins in a proposed settlement to a wrongful death lawsuit that would make him an executive producer on a rebooted "Rust."

Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charges.

"Rust" safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls pleaded no contest in March to a conviction for unsafe handling of a firearm and a suspended sentence of six months of probation.

Director Joel Souza, who was wounded when the gun went off, has said he'll return to the "Rust" production to honor the legacy of Halyna Hutchins.

Parts of a documentary about Hutchins' life will be filmed simultaneously with "Rust."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.