46 rounds recovered after intoxicated gunman unleashes attack in Humble neighborhood, deputies say

Michael Gerica, an Humble homeowner, tells Eyewitness News about the moment Russell Day allegedly unleashed an attack on his home.

Russell Day is accused of unleashing a shooting rampage early Tuesday in the Eagle Springs subdivision.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Humble-area homeowner who woke up to an armed intoxicated neighbor, whom he had never met before, opening fire into his front door believes the ordeal will bring "PTSD for years to come" for his family.

There were no injuries when shots were fired in the 12700 block of Cedar Grove Court just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the office of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Deputies were called to the neighborhood after a homeowner said loud bangs and then gunshots at the front door woke up everyone inside.

When he saw how many rounds were being fired, Michael Gerica said he grabbed a pistol and focused on protecting his wife and five children.

"There was no way I was going to get in a gun fight and win that. So, if he breached the door, maybe I could surprise him knowing the layout of the house or whatever, and that was going to be my only option really," he explained.

It turns out, authorities said, the neighbor who lives behind the home was responsible for the commotion and demanded to be let inside. He kept firing through the front door and windows, deputies said.

The suspect, who was identified as 56-year-old Russell Day, then took off in a vehicle when deputies arrived. A traffic stop a short time later led deputies to multiple firearms, an automatic rifle, and a fully-loaded magazine inside, the constable's office said.

Day was arrested on a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, along with deadly conduct by discharging a firearm at a habitation. Both are felonies.

Gerica believed he heard about 30 rounds go off, but deputy constables said they recovered 46, many of them going through brick, a window, walls, and even a bathroom.

Investigators added Day told them he was upset that the dogs living with the neighbors behind him were barking all day before committing the alleged crime.

Day was booked in the Harris County Jail.

His bonds were set at $65,000 total.

According to court records, Day has worked as a mechanic for United Airlines for 32 years.

