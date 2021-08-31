2 east Texas children found after statewide Amber Alert issued overnight

RUSK, Texas (KTRK) -- The two children who were the focus of an Amber Alert issued across Texas before dawn Tuesday have been found safe.According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, 11-year-old Desmond Wells and 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells were found in Kilgore, about 50 miles away from where they were last seen in Rusk in east Texas.Jesse Schmidt, the 32-year-old man whom authorities say was with the kids, was with them when they were found. Authorities did not disclose whether Schmidt was taken into custody.Desmond and Ashlynn were released to CPS custody.The Amber Alert for the kids' disappearance was issued at about 5:20 a.m.An investigation is ongoing.