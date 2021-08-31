amber alert

2 east Texas children found after statewide Amber Alert issued overnight

The two children were found 50 miles away from where they were last seen.
EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone goes missing

RUSK, Texas (KTRK) -- The two children who were the focus of an Amber Alert issued across Texas before dawn Tuesday have been found safe.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, 11-year-old Desmond Wells and 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells were found in Kilgore, about 50 miles away from where they were last seen in Rusk in east Texas.

Jesse Schmidt, the 32-year-old man whom authorities say was with the kids, was with them when they were found. Authorities did not disclose whether Schmidt was taken into custody.

Desmond and Ashlynn were released to CPS custody.

The Amber Alert for the kids' disappearance was issued at about 5:20 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texaschild abductiontexas newsamber alertmissing girlabductionmissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Silver Alert issued for missing Jersey Village woman
Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old central Texas girl, suspect dead
Abduction suspect dead in head-on crash, 7-year-old hospitalized
Amber alert issued for 12-year-old San Antonio-area girl
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News