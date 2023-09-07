Ruptured gas line prompts road closures in Fort Bend County, fire marshal says

A ruptured gas line prompted the closures of Old Richmond and Sugarland Howell in Fort Bend County on Thursday, according to the fire marshal.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to repair a ruptured gas line in Fort Bend County Thursday morning.

According to the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office, a hazmat response team and CenterPoint Energy are at the scene.

The fire marshal's office said Old Richmond Road is closed just east of Sugarland Howell at Burney Road as a result.

Sugarland Howell Road is also closed from Old Richmond Road to Strutton Drive.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews make repairs to the line.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club! ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map