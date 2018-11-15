Runaway trailer slams into vehicle, killing driver

A driver has been killed on Highway 242 in Montgomery County near the San Jacinto River where a trailer got unhooked and slammed into a vehicle Thursday afternoon.Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash that happened just before 2 p.m.A vehicle traveling west on the state highway lost its trailer load. The load then veered into eastbound traffic and struck another vehicle.DPS officers expect the roadway to close for several hours.There's no word on whether anyone else was injured in the crash.