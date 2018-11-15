FATAL CRASH

Highway 242 shut down after runaway trailer kills driver

EMBED </>More Videos

Runaway trailer slams into vehicle, killing driver

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A driver has been killed on Highway 242 in Montgomery County near the San Jacinto River where a trailer got unhooked and slammed into a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash that happened just before 2 p.m.

A vehicle traveling west on the state highway lost its trailer load. The load then veered into eastbound traffic and struck another vehicle.

DPS officers expect the roadway to close for several hours.

There's no word on whether anyone else was injured in the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashfatal crashtraffic fatalitiesMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FATAL CRASH
Wrong-way driver killed in 100 mph crash on I-10
Red light runner blamed for deadly crash in west Harris Co.
Biker attending Lone Star Rally dies in Texas City
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
More fatal crash
Top Stories
Estranged husband charged in murder of missing mother
Homeless man and NJ couple arrested in GoFundMe case
Fugitive 'up to his neck' with charges as mugshot goes viral
Man gets life for continuous sex assault of 13-year-old
Glass company giving all employees guns for Christmas
Former Pres. Barack Obama to visit Houston for Rice appearance
Lamar HS parents demand tighter security after student's murder
Serial killer with Texas ties may be linked to 90 murders
Show More
Country star Roy Clark of 'Hee Haw' fame has died
Woman pleads not guilty in bus crash that killed 3 students
Build the Wall toy with Trump figurine causing controversy
Bregman, Mattress Mack give away turkeys to families in need
Where to volunteer for Thanksgiving
More News