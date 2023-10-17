Exclusive bodycam footage shows police swarming YouTuber Ruby Franke's home on day of her arrest

What did Ruby Franke do? A court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for the momfluencer accused of child abuse.

YouTube parenting influencer Ruby Franke is due in court on Tuesday on child abuse charges.

ABC News got a first look at exclusive new police bodycam video of officer at her home after she was arrested.

Ruby, known for her tough love approach to parenting, is now set to face a Utah judge over the custody of four of her six children as she faces felony charges of child abuse

On Tuesday morning, exclusive bodycam footage obtained by ABC News shows the moment police swarmed Ruby's Utah home on Aug. 30, the day of her arrest.

Guns were drawn as police scoured room to room in Ruby's home for more of her children after one of them escaped from the house of her business partner nearly four hours away in Ivans, Utah.

"I just had a 12-year-old boy show up here at my front door asking for help. He's emaciated. He's got tape around his legs. He's hungry, and he's thirsty," a 911 caller said.

According to court documents, authorities arrived at the Ivans home to find Ruby's 10-year-old daughter, described as emaciated. But, more exclusive bodycam confirmed the whereabouts of the two middle children.

A different police agency found them miles away and turned them over to the state.

Ruby's estranged husband, Kevin Franke, who has been separated from his wife since July 2022, is fighting for custody of their four minor children in court. They are all currently in the care of the state.

Some of the alleged claims of neglect were reported on a 911 call made from their eldest daughter, 20-year-old Shari Franke back in September 2022.

"Hi, my name is Shari Franke. My four younger siblings are living in Springville, and my neighbors have been telling me they have been let home alone for about four or five days," Shari said in the 911 call.

Records indicated that police responded to the home more than a dozen times in the last few years, including times as early as 2018 and a wellness check in 2022.

Authorities arrested Ruby and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrant. The two each face six counts of felony child abuse, a charge carrying a penalty of 15 years in prison.

"The criminal side could actually have a lot of influence on the family case, because these are charges related to child abuse, child neglect. And, when family judges are looking to determine where kids should have custody, where they should live, those types of charges can heavily affect that determination," said Channa Lloyd, managing partner of The Cochran Firm.