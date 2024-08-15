Friendswood man with ties Montessori school charged with possession of child porn: authorities

Akshay Kumar, who has ties to a Montessori school in Galveston County, faces multiple charges for possession of child porn, authorities said.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 30-year-old man from Friendswood, with connections to a Montessori school, has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to authorities.

Akshay Kumar was one of seven people arrested Wednesday during a search warrant was executed on a home in the 800 block of Falling Leaf Drive in Friendswood.

Kumar and six other adults were detained, and it was during the search that officers found child sex abuse material on his electronic devices, authorities said.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Kumar and his father both have connections with a Montessori school, but none of the victims were connected to that location.

Eyewitness News is trying to confirm the name of the campus he's tied with.

All evidence was seized, and Kumar was taken to Galveston County Jail and given a $180,000 bond.

