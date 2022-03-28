most wanted

No. 1 most wanted person on Texas' 10 most wanted fugitives list in custody

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- The No. 1 most wanted person on Texas' 10 most wanted fugitives list is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas, officials said.

Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang and was found guilty in the fatal shooting of a man and wounding the victim's child in 2019.

Harris had been wanted since October 2021 after being sentenced to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

He was arrested in Dallas by DPS special agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris' arrest.

During his trial in 2019, Harris removed his GPS monitoring device and fled, deputies say.

Harris has a history of weapons offenses and in 2011, was arrested for a probation violation on federal charges. In 2015 and 2018, he was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Harris was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Feb. 17, 2022. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang.



DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists, with photos, on the DPS website.
