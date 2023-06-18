Missouri City police discontinue Amber Alert after 6-year-old, 4-year-old found, DPS says

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert was discontinued for two young children who went missing late Saturday in the Missouri City area.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The alert came shortly around 9 p.m., for 4-year-old Royal Dixon and 6-year-old Kennedy Breelove.

According to the alert, the suspect is a woman named Brianna Cannon, who is driving a black Jeep with an unknown license plate number.

On Sunday morning, the Department of Public Safety said the Missouri City Police Department discontinued the search after the two children were found.

DPS did not specify exactly where Royal and Kennedy were found, what condition they were in, or if Cannon was with them.