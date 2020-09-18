Community & Events

Rothko Chapel in Montrose welcomes visitors again after $30 million renovation

By Matt Dulin
HOUSTON, Texas -- After a year and a half of renovation and restoration, the Rothko Chapel will reopen to the public Sept. 24.

The chapel is located at 3900 Yupon St.

Admission is free, but tickets will be required, and visits will be limited to 30 minutes. The chapel will be open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The Suzanne Deal Booth Welcome House, located at 1410 Sul Ross St., will serve as the check-in point for visitors. It will also house the Chapel Shop, which sells mementos and gifts.

The renovation was financed by the $30 million "Opening Spaces" campaign. The second phase of the work will include the construction of an administration and archives building, a program center, a guest house and a meditation garden.

The chapel, named for the painter Mark Rothko, who also helped design the space, will mark its 50th year in 2021. Houston philanthropists John and Dominique de Menil funded the chapel as a nondenominational, contemplative space.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
