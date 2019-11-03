Society

This is what Montrose looked like in 1965

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Montrose is Houston's most colorful and off-beat neighborhood, but it hasn't always been that way.

Today you can stop by the Rothko Chapel or get a drink in the backyard of Poison Girl, followed up by a tattoo.

It was a much different story in the 1960s.

Thanks to newly restored film from the ABC13 vault, you can take a drive down Montrose Blvd, circa 1965.

The film shows some of the signature buildings in Montrose like the limestone Link-Lee mansion, owned by St. Thomas University, but many of the homes in the film, are now gone.

Watch the video above to see if you can spot what's still there and what's gone.
