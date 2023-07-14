Teen rescued after having head, neck pinned underneath utility terrain vehicle in Brazoria County

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen is starting his road to recovery after officials say he was rescued from underneath a utility terrain vehicle in Brazoria County on Friday afternoon.

The Brazoria County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to the incident in the 19000 block of FM 521 in Rosharon, Texas.

A caller told officials that the 18-year-old had flipped a Polaris Ranger and was stuck underneath and believed to have been dead.

A deputy with Pct. 4 was in the area and arrived on the scene and located the teen underneath the car with his head and neck pinned.

Officials said the deputy and the person who called successfully lifted the vehicle, which allowed the boy to crawl out from under it.

Life Flight was called and transported the victim to Memorial Hermann Downtown. According to Constable James Bower, the teen was conscious, talking, and breathing.

He is expected to be OK, officials said.