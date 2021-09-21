HOUSTON, Texas -- If the return of pumpkin spice lattes and masses of candy, costumes, and decorations in stores are any indicator, Houston is gearing up for Halloween.
Now, the city's only rooftop cinema club has released its new lineup perfect for locals to get spooked while enjoying scenic Post Oak skyline views.
Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown's new schedule kicks off Oct. 4 at the popular BLVD Place locale in Uptown. Guests who show up in their best Halloween costumes at any October showing will be treated to free candy to enjoy while they watch seasonal flicks, another favorite, and even dog-friendly "Wooftop" screenings.
Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club scares up new Halloween lineup with dog-friendly nights and more
