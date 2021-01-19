community impact newspaper

Killen's Barbecue launches new location serving The Woodlands area

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Killen's Restaurant Group marked the opening of its second restaurant in The Woodlands area with the launch of a new Killen's Barbecue location in Shenandoah on Jan. 16.

The barbecue restaurant, located in an approximately 4,250-square-foot space at 8800 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah, is the second venture from founder and chef Ronnie Killen to open in the city following the arrival of Killen's Steakhouse in 2019. The steakhouse and barbecue restaurants originated in Pearland-also home to the Killen's Burgers and Killen's TMX concepts-before expanding north of Houston.

Alongside a selection of side dishes and desserts, Killen's Barbecue is now serving brisket, pulled pork, sausage and turkey available by the pound or on plates and sandwiches. The restaurant is open Tue.-Sun. from at 11 a.m. until sell-out for dine-in and carryout orders, and drive-thru ordering is expected to become available in the coming weeks. 281-485-2272.

This story comes from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkthe woodlandsshenandoahnew businessbusinessfoodcommunity impact newspaperrestaurantrestaurantsbarbecue
COMMUNITY IMPACT NEWSPAPER
City Council to review policies after controversial post
Backstreet Café is losing its signature camphor tree
City of Katy Dog Park to install new security camera
Randalls to close Bellaire store in February
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drunk driver died in crash that killed innocent Houston mom
Gov. Abbott to host COVID-19 discussion in Houston today
Melania Trump asks Americans to 'choose love' in her farewell
Rain chances and sea fog return this week
Mayor warns bar owners and bargoers to 'love your family'
Trump lifts some COVID-19 travel bans, Biden plans to block
Texans continue to worry about second COVID-19 vaccine dose
Show More
Mets fire GM after ESPN story on explicit texts to female reporter
Pres. Trump to grant clemency to 100 people in final day in office
18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
TSU debate team to be part of virtual Inauguration Day event
Teen admits breaking quarantine was 'selfish decision'
More TOP STORIES News