Killen's Barbecue launches new location serving The Woodlands area

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Killen's Restaurant Group marked the opening of its second restaurant in The Woodlands area with the launch of a newlocation in Shenandoah on Jan. 16.The barbecue restaurant, located in an approximately 4,250-square-foot space at 8800 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah, is the second venture from founder and chef Ronnie Killen to open in the city following the arrival of Killen's Steakhouse in 2019. The steakhouse and barbecue restaurants originated in Pearland-also home to the Killen's Burgers and Killen's TMX concepts-before expanding north of Houston.Alongside a selection of side dishes and desserts, Killen's Barbecue is now serving brisket, pulled pork, sausage and turkey available by the pound or on plates and sandwiches. The restaurant is open Tue.-Sun. from at 11 a.m. until sell-out for dine-in and carryout orders, and drive-thru ordering is expected to become available in the coming weeks. 281-485-2272.