New Jersey man killed while watching car meet had traveled to Houston for event

Authorities say 35-year-old Roger Glover was watching a car meet-up on Highway 290 near W. Little York in northwest Harris County, when a yellow Camaro performing a "flyby" at 100 miles an hour crashed into a black Malibu.
That Malibu hit Glover and two other people. Glover died at the scene.
A 16-year-old, identified as DeCarerick Kennedy in court documents, died at the hospital.
The medical examiner confirmed Tuesday that a second teen, a 14-year-old, had also died.
Glover was from Maple Shade, New Jersey and had flown to Houston for the weekend. We're told he wanted to look at the cars and see how they were in the south at meets versus up north. He'd never been to a car meet like the one held on Sunday night.
Glover's mother also told ABC13 that he loved cars and traveled across the country to visit car shows.
"He was the light of a lot of people's lives because he was sunny and caring and loving," Sheila Glover said. "And for someone to take my son's life senselessly with this flyby, I really don't understand why Houston law can't stop this."
A GoFundMe page has been started to help raise money to return Glover's body to his family in New Jersey.
The man accused in the deadly crash, 22-year-old Andrew Mock, has been charged with two counts of second-degree felony manslaughter and second-degree felony assault and serious bodily injury.
Mock's bond is set at $80,000.
