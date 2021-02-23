fatal crash

New Jersey man killed while watching car meet had traveled to Houston for event

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A distraught mother whose son was killed in a crash at a car meet Sunday night is begging police to do something to stop dangerous stunts on the road.

Authorities say 35-year-old Roger Glover was watching a car meet-up on Highway 290 near W. Little York in northwest Harris County, when a yellow Camaro performing a "flyby" at 100 miles an hour crashed into a black Malibu.

That Malibu hit Glover and two other people. Glover died at the scene.

A 16-year-old, identified as DeCarerick Kennedy in court documents, died at the hospital.

The medical examiner confirmed Tuesday that a second teen, a 14-year-old, had also died.

Glover was from Maple Shade, New Jersey and had flown to Houston for the weekend. We're told he wanted to look at the cars and see how they were in the south at meets versus up north. He'd never been to a car meet like the one held on Sunday night.

Glover's mother also told ABC13 that he loved cars and traveled across the country to visit car shows.

"He was the light of a lot of people's lives because he was sunny and caring and loving," Sheila Glover said. "And for someone to take my son's life senselessly with this flyby, I really don't understand why Houston law can't stop this."

A GoFundMe page has been started to help raise money to return Glover's body to his family in New Jersey.

The man accused in the deadly crash, 22-year-old Andrew Mock, has been charged with two counts of second-degree felony manslaughter and second-degree felony assault and serious bodily injury.

Mock's bond is set at $80,000.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ORIGINAL STORY: Video shows sports car moments before car meet crash that killed 2 spectators along US 290
EMBED More News Videos

A video is offering a glimpse at the moment a vehicle involved in a crash that killed two people at a car meet sped down a feeder road.



Suspect accused in deadly car meet crash ordered not to drive for safety of community

EMBED More News Videos

This is what we learned in court about the suspect charged in a deadly car meet in northwest Harris County.



SEE ALSO: 30-year-old man charged in street racing crash that killed innocent driver
EMBED More News Videos

Street racers were going in excess of 100 mph when the crash happened, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.



Street racers get away after causing crash that sent truck flying off I-45
EMBED More News Videos

The truck, which had a baby inside, dropped at least 15 feet to the feeder below in a crash police blame on street racers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashcarsfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Car meet crash suspect told not to drive for safety of community
Woman arrested after DUI-related crash kills passenger, police said
Video shows sports car moments before crash that killed 2
Man killed in northwest Houston crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Biden and first lady to visit Houston on Friday
Car meet crash suspect told not to drive for safety of community
ABC13 town hall to answer your winter storm disaster questions
'By the grace of God' no one hurt in explosion, Texas sheriff says
H-E-B and Kroger resume regular hours after winter storm
'It's hell being poor. It's hell living on less than $800 a month.'
'El Chapo's' wife to appear in DC court after arrest on drug charges
Show More
Soak in the sun before the sea fog returns for days
Slab ride in Houston sparks George Floyd Act discussion
Johnson & Johnson promises 20M vaccines by end of March
Here's how long we can expect the rise in gas prices to last
Former Texans exec Amy Palcic joining Jacksonville Jaguars
More TOP STORIES News