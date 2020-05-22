Innocent driver flies off I-45 in fiery crash after swerving to avoid street racers

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Street racers are being blamed for a crazy and fiery crash that sent a pickup truck with a baby inside flying off the North Freeway Thursday night, police say.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. in the outbound lanes of the freeway at Little York.

According to witnesses, vehicles were trying to get out of the way of two street racers weaving through traffic.

Another car burst into flames when it rear-ended the pickup truck, according to police. That car was also trying to avoid the racers.

The truck then fell 15 feet off the freeway and onto the feeder road.

A woman, man and a baby were inside the truck, which landed on its roof.

The baby and man were not hurt. The woman is in the hospital.

Jeremy Robeson was on his motorcycle and witnessed the crash. He pulled over to help.

"It's fortunate, and I'm thankful no one is dead. It was horrific and hot," Robeson said.

"Street racers cause chaos, they are brainless and have no idea the destruction they're causing in our community. People could have been killed here today," said HPD Lt. L. Barrow.

"This a major problem in the city right now. These street racers, anyone who saw anything, give HPD a call. If you have a license plate number or description, please give us a call, we want to hear from you," Barrow continued.

The racing drivers were not hurt and got away.

RELATED: Houston police Chief Acevedo chases street racer going 100 mph
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Deborah Wrigley reports on Houston police Chief Art Acevedo's high-speed pursuit while off the clock.



Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonstreet racingfreewaycrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston bar owners eager to open after long closures
Passenger plane with 106 on board crashes in Pakistan
Mayor Turner's senior advisor Keith Wade dies of COVID-19
More heat is expected until rain arrives this weekend.
Gun owners being tracked by thieves in COVID-era spike
How sending this text message could land a teen a summer job
Harris County Judge extends stay-at-home order to June 10
Show More
Family mourns man murdered during robbery
Texans safety Justin Reid is ready to play
Murders in Houston spike 50%, police chief says
Fireworks and wild stunts take over Galleria area intersection
Pandemic putting trafficking victims at risk, experts warn
More TOP STORIES News