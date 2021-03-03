Houston Rodeo Drive Shops open allowing vendors not at show to sell products

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo once again canceled for in-person events because of the pandemic, organizers have opened an online portal for rodeo retail and food exhibitors.
Senior manager of exhibits and events, Amanda Schlatre, said the Rodeo Drive Shops has been in the works since last fall.
"We are working to make it a better experience for everyone involved," Schlatre said.
Recent pictures of the booths have been given by vendors to help visitors identify. Descriptions of each vendor are also included to give details on what the vendor has to offer.
You can check out the shops on RodeoHouston's website.
