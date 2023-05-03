Robinson Chirinos, who appeared in career-high 114 games for the Astros in 2019, retires

Whether you've cheered on the Astros or booed your lungs out for the rival Texas Rangers, one constant between the two teams for much of the last decade was the presence of Robinson Chirinos behind the plate.

The catcher, who spent a pivotal season in Houston during the team's 2019 World Series run, announced his retirement from the majors on Wednesday.

The video above is from a 2018 report on Robinson Chirinos' signing in Houston.

Chirinos, 38, of Venezuela, had been without a ball club since the offseason, last playing with the Baltimore Orioles in 2022.

"I have faced injuries, setbacks, and doubts, but I have also experienced incredible highs, such as winning championships and setting personal records," Chirinos posted in an open letter on his social media.

Originally an international signee of the Chicago Cubs in 2000, Chirinos made his Major League Baseball debut on July 18, 2011, as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chirinos, however, is best remembered for playing for five seasons in Arlington with the Rangers, starting in 2014.

Houston, which was in the market for catching depth, then signed Chirinos before the 2019 season on a one-year, $5.7 million deal. He appeared in a career-high 114 games during his one season with the Astros, with whom he would most notably call pitches for a superstar rotation that included Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, and Zack Greinke.

PREVIOUS STORY FROM 2019: 14 Astros players making their World Series debut

Chirinos at the plate boasted a .238 batting average, with 87 hits and 58 RBIs. He had just one multi-homer game while in Houston but drove in six runs in a matchup twice. More importantly, Chirinos can claim to hit multiple World Series home runs after blasting a round-tripper in each Game 3 and 4 in 2019.

Chirinos returned to the Rangers in 2020, before bouncing around with the New York Mets, Yankees, the Cubs for a second time, and Baltimore.

"To the organizations that I played in, thank you for giving me the privilege of being with you and being part of your communities," Chirinos wrote.