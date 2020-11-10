Suspect accused of shooting HPD sergeant to death arrested

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of killing a Houston police sergeant is now in custody.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was booked into jail Tuesday 24 hours after the shooting death of Sgt. Sean Rios.



Rios was killed Monday afternoon in the 7900 block of the North Freeway after police say he engaged the suspect in a gun battle. After being shot, Rios ran into the Taj Inn & Suites motel looking for help and collapsed. He was declared dead at the scene.



HPD Chief Art Acevedo said Rios was headed to the airport for his 2 p.m. shift when he was involved in the shootout. Authorities and witnesses say the officer, who was wearing plain clothes, was shot multiple times.

Houston police pay a respectful salute to the life of Sgt. Sean Rios, who died in what Chief Art Acevedo called a "gun battle" with a suspect. The video offers a look at the solemn moment his brothers and sisters in HPD paid to the fallen sergeant.



A witness at the scene who heard the gunshots told ABC13 he saw the officer running toward the motel searching for help.

"He was just bleeding everywhere, all over, and just not running right. He entered the office at the motel and he collapsed right in there," the witness said.

A witness at the scene of the HPD officer shot describes how he saw the officer run into a building asking for help after he was shot.



This was the seventh murder to have taken place in the city of Houston on Monday. It is also the second Houston police officer killed in three weeks, and the fourth Houston police officer killed in 12 months.

On Oct. 20, Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence situation. The 41-year veteran of the department, who was preparing to retire this year, was laid to rest on Oct. 30.

