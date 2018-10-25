Robert Durst ordered to stand trial in Los Angeles for woman's murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Robert Durst, the 75-year-old real-estate tycoon who came to public attention through an HBO documentary, has been ordered to stand trial for murder in a Los Angeles courtroom.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
Robert Durst, the 75-year-old real-estate tycoon who came to public attention through an HBO documentary, has been ordered to stand trial for murder in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Durst is accused of killing Susan Berman, 55, who was found dead in her home on Christmas Eve 2000.

Prosecutors believe he killed her because she was about to be questioned by New York police in a renewed investigation into the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen "Kathie" Durst, who has never been found.

RELATED: Video allegedly shows Robert Durst urinating on candy display at Houston CVS

A judge has determined there's enough evidence to move forward with a trial.

His arraignment was set for Nov. 8 in Los Angeles.

Durst's case came to public attention through the HBO documentary "The Jinx" that looked at his life and accusations of multiple crimes. At one point, he was caught on a microphone muttering to himself "Killed them all. Of course."

RELATED: Millionaire turns himself in Houston candy pee incident

In 2016, Durst pleaded guilty to weapons charges in New Orleans and was already serving a seven-year prison sentence before he was brought to Los Angeles for the murder trial.

He has previously entered a not-guilty plea in the Los Angeles case.

SEE MORE: ROBERT DURST

Robert Durst in California to face murder charge

Houston police search Robert Durst's Rice Village condo

Robert Durst arrested on murder charges

Timeline of Robert Durst's history

Robert Durst linked to 1971 disappearance of female student

Real estate heir Robert Durst indicted on firearm charges

Real estate heir Robert Durst pleads not guilty

Robert Durst agrees to be extradited on murder charge

Lawyer: Louisiana gun case against millionaire Robert Durst dropped

Former friend claims Robert Durst attacked him with pointy boots in 1981

Friend testifies Robert Durst said he killed his wife
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robert durstmurdertrialHBOLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Robert Durst back in Los Angeles to face murder charges
Top Stories
Straight-party voters reporting their votes were changed
Texans ready to extend win streak to 5 games vs. Dolphins
Gas station clerk goes missing after online date
Rockets reportedly offer 4 first-rounders for Jimmy Butler
Officials in Baytown working to fix problems at voting locations
Houston drivers dodge giant industrial spool on freeway
Former Harris Co. deputy indicted in unarmed man's killing
Father accused of leaving 2 small children home alone
Show More
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
Harden to miss next 2 Rockets games with hamstring strain
Defense Secretary expected to send troops to US-Mexico border
Alex Bregman among 3 Astros up for Gold Glove awards
Some defending transgender Tomball HS student charged in fight
More News