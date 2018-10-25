LOS ANGELES, California --Robert Durst, the 75-year-old real-estate tycoon who came to public attention through an HBO documentary, has been ordered to stand trial for murder in a Los Angeles courtroom.
Durst is accused of killing Susan Berman, 55, who was found dead in her home on Christmas Eve 2000.
Prosecutors believe he killed her because she was about to be questioned by New York police in a renewed investigation into the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen "Kathie" Durst, who has never been found.
A judge has determined there's enough evidence to move forward with a trial.
His arraignment was set for Nov. 8 in Los Angeles.
Durst's case came to public attention through the HBO documentary "The Jinx" that looked at his life and accusations of multiple crimes. At one point, he was caught on a microphone muttering to himself "Killed them all. Of course."
In 2016, Durst pleaded guilty to weapons charges in New Orleans and was already serving a seven-year prison sentence before he was brought to Los Angeles for the murder trial.
He has previously entered a not-guilty plea in the Los Angeles case.
