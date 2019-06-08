Robbers take 4 weapons from off-duty HPD officer: Police

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A plain-clothes, off-duty officer was robbed of two handguns and two rifles when he was confronted Friday afternoon at a northwest Houston apartment complex.

Houston police said the hold-up happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Inwood Grove Apartments just off Alabonson.

According to police, the officer told investigators he was at the complex to visit a friend's apartment, and when he couldn't locate it, he headed to the management office. It was there were he was confronted by two armed robbers.

Police added that when the suspects learned the victim was an officer, they robbed him anyway.

It's not known where the robbers took off. Police are working to retrieve serial numbers for the weapons so they can alert pawn shops.

Descriptions of the suspects were also not immediately released.

The officer was not injured.

Police are also looking into whether the robbery was a setup.

SEE ALSO:

Robber disarms HPD officer and holds her at gunpoint: Exclusive video
EMBED More News Videos

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Robbers at a Verizon Store disarm a Houston police officer and hold her at gunpoint.



Robbers disarm officer during North Loop store holdup: HPD
EMBED More News Videos

HPD officer disarmed during cellphone store robbery. | ABC13's Jessica Willey reports



Off-duty deputy catches gas station robbery in progress and shoots suspect in northwest Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Off-duty deputy shoots robbery suspect in northwest Houston.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentrobbery
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News