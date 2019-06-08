Robbers take 4 weapons from off-duty HPD officer: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5303863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Robbers at a Verizon Store disarm a Houston police officer and hold her at gunpoint.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5252520" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD officer disarmed during cellphone store robbery. | ABC13's Jessica Willey reports

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5263908" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Off-duty deputy shoots robbery suspect in northwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A plain-clothes, off-duty officer was robbed of two handguns and two rifles when he was confronted Friday afternoon at a northwest Houston apartment complex.Houston police said the hold-up happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Inwood Grove Apartments just off Alabonson.According to police, the officer told investigators he was at the complex to visit a friend's apartment, and when he couldn't locate it, he headed to the management office. It was there were he was confronted by two armed robbers.Police added that when the suspects learned the victim was an officer, they robbed him anyway.It's not known where the robbers took off. Police are working to retrieve serial numbers for the weapons so they can alert pawn shops.Descriptions of the suspects were also not immediately released.The officer was not injured.Police are also looking into whether the robbery was a setup.