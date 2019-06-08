Robbers take 4 weapons from off-duty HPD officer: Police

Houston police said the hold-up happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Inwood Grove Apartments just off Alabonson.
According to police, the officer told investigators he was at the complex to visit a friend's apartment, and when he couldn't locate it, he headed to the management office. It was there were he was confronted by two armed robbers.
Police added that when the suspects learned the victim was an officer, they robbed him anyway.
It's not known where the robbers took off. Police are working to retrieve serial numbers for the weapons so they can alert pawn shops.
Descriptions of the suspects were also not immediately released.
The officer was not injured.
Police are also looking into whether the robbery was a setup.
SEE ALSO:
Robber disarms HPD officer and holds her at gunpoint: Exclusive video
Robbers disarm officer during North Loop store holdup: HPD
Off-duty deputy catches gas station robbery in progress and shoots suspect in northwest Houston