Off-duty deputy catches gas station robbery in progress and shoots suspect in northwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Harris County Precinct 6 deputy shot a suspect during an armed robbery at a Valero gas station in northwest Houston Sunday night.

Houston police say the deputy was on his way home from work when he spotted four men wearing hoods running around the gas station on Gessner Road at Clay Road.

When he pulled over, he could see the clerks inside the store had their hands in the air. Two suspects ran out past him and one was armed with a bat.

Police said the deputy pulled out his weapon. He says in fear for his life, he then shot one suspect, who got away.

The deputy was able to detain another suspect, but the others escaped. Authorities say the suspects who fled got away with cash and cigarettes.

The store clerks were not hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberygas stationman shotoff duty officer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News