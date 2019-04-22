Off-duty deputy catches gas station robbery in progress and shoots suspect in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Harris County Precinct 6 deputy shot a suspect during an armed robbery at a Valero gas station in northwest Houston Sunday night.Houston police say the deputy was on his way home from work when he spotted four men wearing hoods running around the gas station on Gessner Road at Clay Road.When he pulled over, he could see the clerks inside the store had their hands in the air. Two suspects ran out past him and one was armed with a bat.Police said the deputy pulled out his weapon. He says in fear for his life, he then shot one suspect, who got away.The deputy was able to detain another suspect, but the others escaped. Authorities say the suspects who fled got away with cash and cigarettes.The store clerks were not hurt.