robbery

Robbers disarm officer during North Loop store holdup: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A female officer working security at a Verizon cell phone store in the North Loop near Garden Oaks was disarmed when two robbery suspects walked in, Houston police said.

According to HPD, two suspects wearing masks stormed into the store on Yale around 3:45 Monday afternoon. A getaway driver remained in a car waiting outside.

There were at least a half dozen employees and an off-duty police officer working an extra job inside.

EMBED More News Videos

HPD officer disarmed during cellphone store robbery | ABC13's Stefania Okolie reports from the North Loop area



One robber went straight for the officer and took her gun, Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said. The two suspects held everyone at gunpoint and then stole cell phones and the officer's gun before fleeing the scene.

"She trained like she was supposed to. If somebody overtakes you that quickly, you remain calm and become a good witness," said Finner.

The officer called for help. Other officers responded quickly.

One suspect was caught after a short foot chase near the store. Another was caught after he crashed near Waco and Lyons during a car chase. A third suspect is at large. Police recovered the officer's gun and the stolen cell phones.

"Good conclusion. We got two suspects, and once you have two, it's pretty easy to get the last one," said Finner.

The officer has been with HPD for seven years and is currently assigned to the Vehicular Crimes Division.

A Verizon spokesperson sent this statement:

"Though we cannot comment on an ongoing investigation, the safety of our customers and employees is of utmost importance and we are fully cooperating with authorities."

The suspects face charges of aggravated robbery and disarming a public servant.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentrobbery
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
Masked robbers attack man after he buys lottery tickets: video
Armed robbers drag donut shop owner who tried to get away
Nail salon customers robbed at gunpoint in north Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News