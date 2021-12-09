car accidents

Harris County ranks 10th in the nation in traffic fatalities, says new report

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers in the Houston area who feel that roads are getting increasingly treacherous are on to something. A new report ranks Harris County in the top 10 cities in the U.S. for traffic fatalities per 100,000 people.

In a new study from Austin-based insurance marketplace The Zebra, Harris County recorded 8.94 vehicle-related deaths per 100,000 people in 2019. That puts the county No. 10 overall in the nation.

"We all have the power to end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways," Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan said November 7 at a news conference in Houston.

