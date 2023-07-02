5 children, 6 adults involved in 3-vehicle wreck in northwest Harris County, deputies say

Five children and six adults were involved in a multi-vehicle crash near El Rancho Supermercado on Fry Road at Morton, Harris County deputies say.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several people, including children, were hospitalized after a major crash in northwest Harris County Saturday night, according to deputies.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office believe one of three cars ran a red light and caused a crash with two other vehicles on Fry Road at Morton.

Between the three cars, deputies say there were a total of six adults and five kids involved, the youngest being 3 and 2 years old.

A 30-year-old man who is in critical condition and an 8-year-old with a possibly fractured femur were taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

Deputies say this crash could have easily been deadly.

"As of right now, there were no objections from the vehicle. It appears our two young infants were not restrained in the vehicle and were tossed around in the vehicle after the crash," HCSO Accident Investigator Mark Jenkins said.

Deputies told Eyewitness News that right now, they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but say it's too early to say if or what charges will be filed.

Authorities said the crash is a good reminder always to make sure everyone in your car is wearing their seat belt.

"Remember to wear seat belts. Call an Uber if you're going to drink. In Harris County, we see a lot of people drinking and driving, and these crashes happen way too often. Every crash can be prevented," Jenkins said. "Especially when there are kids, young kids, you need to have them restrained in the proper car seats, or at least seat belts."

