18-year-old shot in face during road rage incident near downtown Houston has died

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7421952" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "He embodied anything you could ever want out of a student-athlete." The former track coach of victim Robert Mouton shares his memories about the teen, who died after a road rage shooting.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6853794" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family shot at in their car after leaving breast cancer treatment appointment.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 18-year-old shot in the face during a road rage incident near downtown Houston last week has died.Robert Mouton died Tuesday, according to his former track coach Lloyd Banks.Banks said Mouton's mother called him and gave him the devastating news.Mouton graduated from Marshall High School in Fort Bend County last year and was loved by the entire track coaching staff."He embodied anything you could ever want out of a student-athlete. Discipline, great character, worked very hard, we all loved him."A father and son on the way to work rushed to help Mouton during the shooting at the height of the morning commute last Friday.Mariano Gonzalez said he and his father stopped for a car that became disabled on the U.S. 59 off-ramp to Highway 288 at around 9:30 a.m.According to Gonzalez, they saw a lot of blood around the vehicle.Police said the driver of that vehicle and the driver of another vehicle had collided at some point on the freeway.The driver of one of the cars, identified by police as Jorge Joya, pulled a gun and fired at the other car, according to police.Mouton was hit in the face and hospitalized.Joya, 45, was charged with aggravated assault in the shooting and was released from jail on a $30,000 bond. His passenger was not charged.Gonzalez told Eyewitness News that as he tried to help, the victim had blood everywhere on his face."I proceeded to take off the seatbelt and see if I can help him. He was bleeding from his eye, everywhere from his face. And I had to drag him out so we can try to help him somehow. And when I did, I dragged him and somebody helped me straighten him out and put a pillow on (the) top of his head. It was quite a sight," Gonzalez recalled.Gonzalez added that the driver of the other car, who was 200 to 300 feet away, did nothing to help.Banks said the family is planning a balloon release for later this week.