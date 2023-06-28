Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill driver during road rage incident in N. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of pulling out a gun and threatening to kill a driver during a road rage incident last week in a north Harris County neighborhood.
Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said Michael Brent Hall, 46, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the June 23 incident.
Court records allege Hall was speeding through a residential street near Valkyrie Drive and Roserock Lane.
That's when a driver allegedly had to "take evasive action" to not crash with Hall, who then got out of his vehicle.
According to Pct. 4, the victim told deputies there was a verbal altercation when Hall pointed a weapon and threatened to shoot him.
Hall was taken into custody at his home and booked into the Harris County Jail.
His bond was set at $50,000.