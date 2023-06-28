WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill driver during road rage incident in N. Harris Co.

KTRK logo
Wednesday, June 28, 2023 9:40PM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is accused of pulling out a gun and threatening to kill a driver during a road rage incident last week in a north Harris County neighborhood.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said Michael Brent Hall, 46, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the June 23 incident.

Court records allege Hall was speeding through a residential street near Valkyrie Drive and Roserock Lane.

That's when a driver allegedly had to "take evasive action" to not crash with Hall, who then got out of his vehicle.

According to Pct. 4, the victim told deputies there was a verbal altercation when Hall pointed a weapon and threatened to shoot him.

Hall was taken into custody at his home and booked into the Harris County Jail.

His bond was set at $50,000.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW