Police investigating road rage as motive in 17-year-old's shooting death in SW Houston

Westside officers are investigating a shooting that possibly occurred in the area of Boone and Beechnut. One patient was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 29, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10818121" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police said there were eight road rage incidents that led to fatal shootings in Houston in 2020 compared to five in 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10841029" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The father said he's seen the headlines about road rage ending with shootings, but he never thought he'd be a target while taking his son to basketball practice. Now, he's issuing this warning for everyone out there watching.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police want to know if road rage led up to a deadly shooting in southwest Houston overnight.Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers say a teenager was shot somewhere near Boone and Beechnut.Police responded to a report of a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds at Altus Houston Hospital at 6011 West Sam Houston Parkway South.Witnesses who appeared to have been traveling with the teen told police they were driving on Boone Road when a black Chevrolet pulled up alongside their SUV and someone inside began shooting at them.Video captured the car parked outside the hospital early Tuesday morning. You can see a bullet hole in the back door on the driver's side.The 17-year-old was shot one time in the chest.The driver of the SUV took him to Altus Houston Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.As for what led up to the shooting, it's still unclear, but investigators are not ruling out the possibility of some sort of road rage incident.Investigators did not have a known motive or suspect in the case.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.