Wild car stunts shut down Galleria intersection again

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was another wild night on Houston roads as a crowd took over a Galleria-area intersection to perform car stunts.At the intersection of Westheimer and Sage, cars and people were seen blocking the street as burn-outs were performed by drivers.While some did burn-outs, other drivers did donuts and at least one person set off fireworks.The practice is far from new in the Houston area.A similar series of incidents happened in the same location in May 2020 as residents nearby caught the action on camera."I'm just like, 'Everyone else going crazy in quarantine,' so I thought I was hearing things when I went outside. I was shook!" witness Rich Lux said at the time. "This is not social distancing, what I saw last night."Incidents, including one in 2019, have raised safety concerns with authorities including Houston police.HPD has asked for the public to call in tips anonymously in the past about activity like the overnight stunts. There was no word if any arrests were made.In another incident overnight, as many as 20 all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes were seen traveling the wrong way on roads near Memorial Park. A 14-year-old was injured when they ran into a Houston police cruiser during a pursuit, police said.The teen was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries wasn't known.It wasn't clear if the two incidents were related.