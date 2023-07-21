A father and son turned into the heroes that a driver needed after a road rage shooting. The victim was hit in the face. The son talks about the gruesome scene he and his father came across.

Man accused of shooting 18-year-old in the face near Hwy 288 in 2020 found not guilty, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing an 18-year-old in 2020 in what authorities called a road rage shooting was found not guilty.

The video above is from a previous report.

Jorge Joya was charged with murder for allegedly shooting Robert Mouton in the face on U.S. 59 near Hwy 288. But three years later, a jury found him not guilty.

Joya's attorneys told ABC13 that the jury heard there was more to the story.

At the time of the incident on October 2020, police said Joya had pulled a gun and fired at the car Mouton was in. But Joya's attorneys said Mouton was the aggressor, and Joya had to choose whether to shoot.

Joya was out on bond with conditions during the trial, but his attorneys said that all goes away now. The case will be expunged with no evidence of arrest on his record.