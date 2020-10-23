Father and son become good Samaritans for driver shot in face after road rage incident

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6853794" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family shot at in their car after leaving breast cancer treatment appointment.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father and son on the way to work had to become the rescuers that a road rage shooting victim needed at the height of the morning commute Friday.Mariano Gonzalez said he and his father stopped for a car that became disabled on the U.S. 59 off-ramp to Highway 288 at around 9:30 a.m.According to Gonzalez, they saw a lot of blood around the vehicle.Police said the driver of that vehicle and the driver of another vehicle had collided at some point on the freeway.The driver of one of the cars pulled a gun and fired at the other car. The gunshot victim, a man between 20 and 30 years old, was hit in the face, investigators said.The person was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was stabilized.Gonzalez told Eyewitness News that as he tried to help, the victim had blood everywhere on his face."I proceeded to take off the seatbelt and see if I can help him. He was bleeding from his eye, everywhere from his face. And I had to drag him out so we can try to help him somehow. And when I did, I dragged him and somebody helped me straighten him out and put a pillow on (the) top of his head. It was quite a sight," Gonzalez recalled.Gonzalez added that the driver of the other car, who was 200 to 300 feet away, did nothing to helpTwo people were taken into custody and two weapons were found, but investigators weren't sure which weapon was used. As of Friday evening, no charges were filed.