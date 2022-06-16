road rage

Police searching for suspect in deadly road rage shooting in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- La Porte police are asking for the public's help in locating the gunman responsible for a deadly road rage shooting.

The shooting happened on Wednesday between 4 and 4:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of SH-146 between Baytown and Barbours Cut Boulevard.

According to police, the victim was driving a white Ford F-150 pickup truck when he was shot during some kind of confrontation.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark gray pickup truck with dark tinted windows.

La Porte PD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Dutch Lane at 281-842-3141.
