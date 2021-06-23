Good Samaritan stops to help road rage shooting victim on Eastex Freeway, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his deputies responded to the northbound lanes of Eastex Freeway near East Mount Houston at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a sedan riddled with bullet holes.
According to the sheriff, a witness, who heard the shooting, stopped to help the driver in the sedan, applying pressure on his wound until emergency workers arrived. That victim was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was listed as critical.
WATCH: Sheriff addresses shooting that may have started from road rage
Deputies also found a child car seat in the victim's car, but the sheriff tweeted, "Thankfully an infant wasn't on board."
As for the suspect or suspects who drove away from the victim, Gonzalez said the best description they have of the vehicle in the case is a white or cream-colored SUV, closely resembling a GMC Tahoe.
While the investigation goes on, traffic on the outbound Eastex Freeway was flowing again by 5 p.m.
