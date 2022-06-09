historic district

Proposal for Third Ward to be part of historic district pulled by Mayor Turner

By
EMBED <>More Videos

The fight to name part of the Third Ward a historic district is over.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The proposal to name part of the Third Ward a historic district has been sent back to committee by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. He says this would essentially kill the proposal after a majority of Third Ward residents expressed their outrage.

Riverside Terrace in Third Ward was being considered to potentially become a historic district, but some residents did not want the added property rules that come along with the title.

The proposal was made through the City of Houston Archaeological and Historical Commission. The documents submitted to the city show the applicant, Asif Mahmood, and a percentage of residents believe Riverside Terrace deserves recognition for its role in the last decades to integrate people of all colors and religions.

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: Some neighbors pushing back on Third Ward Historic District designation proposal

Third Ward residents were worried that the historic designation would force them into a cycle of upkeep and repairs they couldn't afford.

A group of longstanding homeowners of Riverside Terrace in Third Ward previously told ABC13 they did not want the proposal to be approved and held a community meeting shortly after to express their discontent.

"From our perspective, if you want that, pursue for your home! But don't force people who don't want to be in a historic district to be in it," said Riverside Civic Association Vice President Sharon Evans-Brooks.

While they agree the Riverside Terrace community is rich in history and helped shape Houston, they said this proposal would be a financial burden for many who have lived there for decades.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhistoric districthoustonsylvester turnerhistory
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HISTORIC DISTRICT
Third Ward residents fighting proposed Historic District
Galveston historic home tour returns for next 2 weekends
Exploring the life of Jack Yates: The true story of a Houston hero
Freedmen's Town voted Houston's 1st Heritage District
TOP STORIES
'Baby Holly' found alive 40 years after parents were killed in Houston
Suspected drunk driver shot at by Harris Co. deputy after short chase
Driver charged in prison van crash that injured inmate and 3 guards
Brazoria Co. deputy fired after public intoxication arrest in Uvalde
World's largest Buc-ee's coming back to Texas... where it belongs
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
HISD's Field of Dreams comes at time others are lacking
Show More
Record heat this afternoon, triple digits tomorrow
Family: Teen hazed by fraternity now blind, in wheelchair, can't talk
Michigan GOP candidate charged for participation in Capitol riot
18-year-old shot in the back while driving near the South Loop
Fight escalated to deadly stabbing of man in Baytown area, HCSO says
More TOP STORIES News