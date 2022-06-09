Proposal for Third Ward to be part of historic district pulled by Mayor Turner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The proposal to name part of the Third Ward a historic district has been sent back to committee by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. He says this would essentially kill the proposal after a majority of Third Ward residents expressed their outrage.
Riverside Terrace in Third Ward was being considered to potentially become a historic district, but some residents did not want the added property rules that come along with the title.
The proposal was made through the City of Houston Archaeological and Historical Commission. The documents submitted to the city show the applicant, Asif Mahmood, and a percentage of residents believe Riverside Terrace deserves recognition for its role in the last decades to integrate people of all colors and religions.
Third Ward residents were worried that the historic designation would force them into a cycle of upkeep and repairs they couldn't afford.
A group of longstanding homeowners of Riverside Terrace in Third Ward previously told ABC13 they did not want the proposal to be approved and held a community meeting shortly after to express their discontent.
"From our perspective, if you want that, pursue for your home! But don't force people who don't want to be in a historic district to be in it," said Riverside Civic Association Vice President Sharon Evans-Brooks.
While they agree the Riverside Terrace community is rich in history and helped shape Houston, they said this proposal would be a financial burden for many who have lived there for decades.
