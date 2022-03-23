Laredo mayor says new project will 'rescue the Rio Grande' by strengthening tourism

LAREDO, Texas -- A San Antonio architecture and design firm is spearheading work on a proposed park that would straddle the U.S.-Mexico border and create a River Walk-style attraction.Overland Partners recently secured a nearly $190,000 contract from the City of Laredo to come up with a fleshed-out concept and architectural renderings for the binational park.As envisioned now, the 6.2-mile park would parallel the border of the South Texas city of Laredo and its Mexican neighbor, Nuevo Laredo. The park, encompassing more than 1,000 acres, would run along the banks of Texas' Rio Grande River and Mexico's Rio Bravo River. A pedestrian bridge might connect both sides of the park.