River Oaks community reacts after Lamar HS student shot to death near campus

EMBED </>More Videos

River Oaks community reacts after shooting death of teen

TJ Parker
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As police continue to investigate the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old Lamar High School student, the River Oaks community is searching for answers.

People who live and work in the affluent Houston neighborhood are saying they can't believe something like this happened.

"It's awful. It's terrible," says Alchemia owner Jennifer Grigsby. "People were calling and texting and checking in. One of my friends asked if I was okay, and it scared me."

Grisby told Eyewitness News that one of her employees, who's a student at Lamar High School, had been in contact with her while the campus was on lockdown.

Rosennate Navarro says she was helping a client when she spotted the police cars.

"I had another client in my store, and she was like 'Are your doors lock? There's been a shooting across the street from you.'"

Navarro said she immediately locked her doors and watched what was happened from afar.

"It's scary. Like, it's so close, and with the high school near us and a fabulous area. It's all very scary to be so close," Navarro said.

Community members told Eyewitness News that they were hopeful police would catch the three shooting suspects.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingteen shotRiver Oaks
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
18-year-old shot to death identified as Lamar HS student
Principal fights back tears after 3 Lamar HS teens killed
Hospital increases security after Lamar HS teen dies near campus
Snow at IAH today is earliest in Houston's recorded history
High school boys give apparent Nazi salute in prom photo
Chick-fil-A delivering free sandwiches to launch new service
Woman sexually assaulted by man in white cargo van
Masked suspect holds 10 McDonald's employees at gunpoint
Show More
6-year-old girl takes fist steps after being hit by stray bullet
Police charge man with series of violent robberies in Chinatown
Curse-filled rant directed at Confederate monument protesters
Hair clinic tests stem cell therapy to help with thinning
Driver cited after large spools roll off truck on East Freeway
More News