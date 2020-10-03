Teens riot inside League City treatment center

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly a dozen teens were arrested overnight after what law enforcement called a riot at a treatment center.

It began around 10 p.m. Friday at the Devereaux Advanced Behavioral Health Center on Devereaux Drive near North Calder.

Staff members were attacked as the teens blocked the doors and kept police officers from getting inside, according to League City police.

The suspects, ages 13 to 18, were at the center for treatment and used mattresses to cover windows, chairs to block doors, and damaged the inside of the facility.

The employees suffered bruises in the incident. An estimated $40,000 in damage was done to the inside, authorities said.

Officers were able to get inside and arrest the group after around two hours.

The teens face felony rioting and assault charges.

